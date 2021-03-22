Editor’s note: This is Part 2 of a two-part series on policing in the Walla Walla Valley in 2020. In Part 1, which ran in Sunday’s paper, Walla Walla and College Place police chiefs talked about a decrease in domestic violence cases.
On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, died while in police custody.
Floyd was killed when former police officer Derek Chauvin put his knee on Floyd’s neck and stayed there for about 8 minutes.
Chauvin’s trial for murder is expected to begin March 29.
Floyd uttered words captured on video that became a rallying cry for people across the globe protesting police brutality against Black people — “I can’t breathe.”
His words echoed across the world and were even felt in the Walla Walla Valley.
College Place Police Chief Troy Tomaras said he made his officers watch the video together.
He said they were disturbed.
“What the hell are you doing?” Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber said he wondered in the moment. “I’m just as aghast as anybody.”
What followed, particularly in the summer months of 2020, was a public scrutiny of policing tactics that hit close to home.
Bieber and Tomaras took time to reflect on 2020 and the major changes it could bring in 2021.
May 25 aftermath
After Floyd’s death, Tomaras said he immediately began reaching out to community members, trying to be “very transparent.”
“I think that incident (with George Floyd) opened up some hard feelings with a lot of people,” Tomaras said, “and I learned some stories that really revealed to me the pain that some people have in our community.”
It was part of some major positive progress for the College Place Police Department in 2020, Tomaras said.
Another big addition was the approval from College Place City Council to buy body camera equipment, which arrived this month. Walla Walla is still looking for more ways to fund body cameras, City Manager Nabiel Shawa said recently.
Tomaras also expects his force to be fully staffed in 2021 for the first time since he was hired as chief in March 2017.
The department also became fully accredited by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, a step Tomaras said should give community members added peace of mind.
“There’s not as many agencies out there accredited as there should be,” Tomaras said. “Although, I think that’s growing, especially with what happened in the last year ... But it takes an obligation and commitment, not just from the police department — it also has a lot to do with support from your mayor and city council.”
The Walla Walla Police Department became accredited by the association in 2019.
Accreditation involves outside investigators from the Legislature-appointed association to make sure a department not only has written standards in place, but also employees who know and follow the standards.
But policy and legislation can only get you so far, as the death of Floyd proved in 2020, Bieber said.
Tattoo troubles
Bieber admitted he allowed some of the emotion of the past year to get to him.
“Before the George Floyd incident, we were talking about data-driven decision making,” Bieber said. “We’ve kind of gone away from that, we’re very emotional right now, myself included. But I still want to try to back up a little bit and look at the data.”
Bieber said the most important decision making starts with the top of each agency if there is to be policing free of racism and bias in the U.S.
“I will bet you that Minneapolis’ use of force policy was very similar to ours,” Bieber said. “So it had nothing to do with policy; it had everything to do with organizational culture … Accountability starts with me and it starts with the hiring process.”
Bieber said one officer on his force who reflects “exactly” the kind of person he wants in the police department was at the center of a debate involving a tattoo.
“I love Nat Small,” Bieber said. “He is so opposite of what people tried to throw at him in that controversy that it just absolutely made me angry.”
The city was threatened with a lawsuit last year when a picture of Small’s arm circulated on social media, showing a tattoo of the letters “SS.”
The double-S runes were used by a special class of Nazi soldiers in World War II and the Anti-Defamation League calls them a “common white supremacist symbol.”
Small said it didn’t represent that for him, but was rather a tribute to a fellow soldier who died while protecting Small in combat. The officer was part of an elite scout sniper unit that used the “SS” logo, which was rebuked by the military after Small was in service.
Small penned a letter defending his tattoo but also said he would alter it to help prevent further community divide.
Bieber said he believed City Attorney Tim Donaldson explained the situation best during a town hall meeting when Donaldson said the city couldn’t change its tattoo policy without risking being in violation of the First Amendment.
That decision was eventually upheld by Walla Walla City Council.
Bieber said there was “an unfortunate response of some community members,” but the support that came flooding in to the department was overwhelming.
When the dust had somewhat settled, he wanted to find middle ground, Bieber said.
“I think there’s extremism on both sides going on and I want everybody just to get back to the moderate middle,” he said. “And let’s have some decent conversations.”
The department closed its social media account, launched its own smartphone application to replace it and began an advisory committee, which Bieber had wanted to do since before the controversy, he said.
Tomaras also followed up his community conversations with his own advisory board. He said in seeing the pain some people in the community had regarding police, he needed to make it a habit to hear from the community.
The public and the police
Tomaras said he was in the hot seat.
“But that’s fine,” he said.
It was his first meeting with the city’s new Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board. It was created in 2020, partly in response to the national outcry following Floyd’s death.
Tomaras said he was OK with getting uncomfortable. In one meeting, a member mentioned hearing that some Latino community members were wary of getting pulled over in College Place, which Tomaras said was news to him.
Tomaras believes his bias-based policing report shows that arrests and citations in College Place accurately reflect the city’s demographics and daily interactions indicate “community trust” with the department.
College Place’s diversity board reviews the city’s policing policies and meets quarterly to present ideas. The board’s feedback also helped bring body cameras to the city more quickly.
“We wanted to be proactive and get out in front of this,” Tomaras said. “We wanted to be very transparent and open. And if there (are) blind spots. I wanted to make sure we had people showing us what those blind spots were — somebody outside our department.”
The board meets quarterly and its open meetings can be found on the city of College Place’s YouTube channel.
The Walla Walla Police Chief’s Advisory Committee has also requested body cameras and asked for policy changes, such as restricting use of heavy duty military equipment.
The committee meets monthly and represents Walla Walla’s diversity.
“My advisory committee, these are great people,” Bieber said. “A very diverse mix of community members who are very in tune with, ‘hey, let’s take a really slow and responsible look at this stuff for Walla Walla.’”
One thing that came up in a recent meeting, Bieber said, was the idea of breaking down the type of force used on different races. He was pretty sure that could be done.
“I’m not gonna be able to change Minneapolis and Chicago,” Bieber said. “But I wanna do the best thing we can for Walla Walla.”