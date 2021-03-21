Editor’s note: This is Part 1 of a two-part series on policing in 2020. In Part 2, appearing later in the week, Walla Walla and College Place police chiefs will talk about racial inequity and policing.
College Place Police Chief Troy Tomaras had an idea of what to expect when digging through the 2020 crime statistics for his town.
Same for Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber.
By and large, they weren’t surprised by certain trends, easily telegraphed by Washington state’s quarantine orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vehicle prowls down? Makes sense, given that there were far more people home during the day.
Drunken driving down? Of course, with bars and taverns shut down.
Certain trends reflected national averages.
But the Walla Walla Valley bucked one national trend in a big way in 2020, and it’s left the two police chiefs and local leaders a bit baffled. Cases of domestic violence were significantly reduced.
Domestic dip
The New England Journal of Medicine published a study in December 2020 that called domestic violence “a pandemic within a pandemic.”
The research followed a national trend, specifically narrowing in on intimate partner violence.
According to NBC News, Seattle was one metropolitan area that saw the grim statistic of domestic homicides increase — 13 from March 11-Oct. 8, 2020 for King County, nearly matching the 14 total domestic homicides from the previous two years combined.
Research in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine found “alarming trends” of domestic violence increasing in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic, including Portland, where there was a 22% increase in domestic violence calls to police during the first week of school closures in Oregon.
But here, between Walla Walla and College Place, domestic violence didn’t increase and it didn’t even plateau — it dropped.
“It’s shocking,” Tomaras said. “That one surprised me.”
Tomaras said he spoke with Bieber about it, and they were both pleasantly surprised.
The College Place Police Department responded to 35 domestic violence calls in 2018, 24 in 2019 and just 20 in 2020 — that’s a 43% drop from 2018 to 2020.
Walla Walla’s domestic violence cases dropped from 300 in 2019 to 278 in 2020.
Bieber said he spoke to police chiefs in similar-sized cities, and they mostly noted an uptick in domestic violence.
“That’s a pretty significant drop,” Bieber said of the Valley’s numbers. “I have heard from other departments that their domestic violence cases went up.
“That was the prognosis out there, that with all these people spending time at home these cases would go up, but we didn’t see that.”
At YWCA Walla Walla, Executive Director Anne-Marie Zell Schwerin said, anecdotally, the numbers were “down for sure.”
“We were really concerned when (the pandemic) started” Zell Schwerin said. There was a “normal” population at the Walla Walla shelter, but things “really thinned out” when stay-at-home orders began.
“Months where we expected to have been full, we weren’t at all,” Zell Schwerin said.
YWCA Walla Walla did operate with limited staff during Washington’s stay-at-home mandates, but it kept its services as fully operational as possible.
The concern is always whether people are calling in domestic violence regularly enough. One problem, Zell Schwerin said, is that school staff can often spot signs of abuse in children, but they can’t spot it if the children aren’t showing up to school.
It’s also possible, Zell Schwerin said, that abusers were using the pandemic as another means to control, making the fear of contracting COVID-19 as a means to keep their partners or children from even leaving their homes.
A similar argument was made in April 2020 in New York City, where experts warned that a brief lull in domestic violence reports might not necessarily be a good thing, according to the New York Times.
The rise and fall of the census at YWCA Walla Walla was in direct line with stay-at-home orders, Zell Schwerin said, with the shelter’s population increasing a lot in late summer but then dropping during the next stay-at-home mandate in November 2020.
“I think people being locked down with their perpetrators, they couldn’t leave,” Zell Schwerin said.
But the Valley is still bucking national and international trends for the entirety of 2020.
“The national trend is that calls to hotlines went up and calls to police went up,” Zell Schwerin said.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline reported a 15% increase in calls in April 2020 — during the height of stay-at-home orders across the U.S. — compared to April 2019.
YWCA Walla Walla’s hotline was not so busy.
“Virtually no calls to the crisis line,” Zell Schwerin said.
It’s indicators like this that leave police, and people like Zell Schwerin, scratching their heads.
Walla Walla’s police chief said he’s hopeful his police department’s domestic violence victim advocate is making headway in breaking cycles of violence, too.
“Part of it might just be that our efforts are starting to pay off,” Bieber said.
Truthfully, Zell Schwerin said, it’s hard to draw any type of solid conclusion from the data.
Violence in a vacuum
While domestic violence dipped in College Place in 2020, all other types of assaults shot up dramatically, according to the police department’s statistics.
College Place had 29 “other assaults” last year, up from 12 in 2019 and nine in 2018.
That category includes verbal threats and minor assaults, Chief Tomaras said.
“We respond to plenty of what we call ‘domestic verbals,’” Tomaras said. There is potential that some of those situations may have escalated into domestic violence eventually if police hadn’t responded sooner, Tomaras said.
He also postulated that those disputes in homes rose a bit because people potentially imbibed there instead of at parties or in bars.
“That would be a very easy scientific study to take,” Tomaras said. “Usually there’s drugs or alcohol involved in that kind of stuff.”
In Walla Walla, most violent crimes dropped.
Walla Walla’s violent crimes totaled at 107 in 2019 and went down to 79 in 2020, the first time that number has been below 100 since 2013.
In Walla Walla’s report, Bieber said, they group together most criminal activities into what’s called “Group A” offenses, accounting for everything from murder to petty theft. Group B is usually non-criminal activity, accounting for situations such as runaway children and general traffic stops.
With 2,294 Group A offenses in 2020, the city followed a three-year downward trend and also the least criminal activity in nearly 10 years.
Bieber said he did expect a drop in overall crime. He submits a monthly report to Walla Walla City Council and his advisory board. Because of that, the chief said, he was following the trends pretty closely throughout the year.
“We were down across the board on just about everything; I don’t think anything went up,” Bieber said.
For College Place, there may be some statistical anomalies, Tomaras said, but the overall trend was still down in the past two years.
For example, from 2018 to 2020, College Place’s burglaries dropped by 24%, thefts plunged by 38% and vehicle prowls were down by 53%. Shoplifting did go up by 28% in that time, with most of those crimes happening at Walmart, Tomaras said.
Can’t do a DUI
Drunk driving dropped locally in 2020.
This one was not hard to figure out, Tomaras said, because bars and taverns were either closed or severely limited in seating throughout the year, leaving less opportunity for drunken driving.
College Place had 18 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol, down from 26 in the year previously and 45 in 2018.
In general, police were not pulling people over as much in 2020, the police chiefs said. Part of that was because police struggled with the logistics of doing their job during a pandemic, and also in part because not as many people were out and about.
In Walla Walla, calls for service went from over 30,000 in 2019 to fewer than 25,000 last year, which Bieber said was a relief because he had five officers out for mandatory training last year.
But buried underneath all of the reports and statistics was a sticking point that both police chiefs acknowledged.
Tomaras said policing may have slowed down a bit in 2020 because the relationship between the public and police was under scrutiny like never before.
“I think the guys were affected a little bit with some of the ramifications of the social injustice concerns, too,” Tomaras said. “I think they were probably a little bit less proactive during that really heightened time.”
Tomaras said he was thankful his department had avoided major issues and was happy to see general complaints against his officers hit a five-year low in 2020 — only one complaint was filed.
“We are fortunate to have community trust here,” Tomaras said. “But I also know it’s a very fragile thing, and you can lose that trust with one incident.”
In Walla Walla, the city became embroiled in a debate around one officer’s tattoo and the larger conversation around minority groups and policing.
“At the end of March, I finish my 36th year in police work,” Bieber said. “2020 was the most stressful year in any of those 36 years — by far.”
To see College Place’s 2020 crime statistics, visit ubne.ws/cppd2020.
To see Walla Walla’s 2020 police report, visit ubne.ws/wwpd2020.