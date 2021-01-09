Craig Harmen Ramsey, 47, of Walla Walla was arrested early Friday after allegedly pointing a shotgun at a woman and her adult son, according police.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of East Alder Street late Thursday night after receiving a 911 call from a woman saying a man was in her home with a shotgun.
Police later confirmed that there was a protection order in place between Ramsey and the woman.
The woman told police that Ramsey had assaulted her before going to a bedroom and getting the shotgun. According to the report, Ramsey was in the bedroom when police arrived.
Because Ramsey was believed to be armed and was not cooperative, the on-duty Sergeant requested assistance from the Walla Walla Regional SWAT team.
Ramsey was tased before being arrested for investigation of first degree assault, fourth degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and violation of a protection order.
He is being held at the Walla Walla County Jail and is awaiting his first court appearance. An investigation is continuing.