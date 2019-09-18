COLLEGE PLACE — A 17-year-old College Place High School student has been arrested on suspicion of felony harassment and threats to bomb or injure property after the teen’s mother told police about his “disturbing journal.”
College Place police arrested the boy Tuesday when he returned home from school. His mother provided police with the journal, which indicated he was allegedly planning to attack the school on April 20, 2020, the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School shooting in Colorado.
Police found other literature with the same kind of material in the College Place teen’s room, according to a release. The boy was booked without incident in Walla Walla County Juvenile Justice Center.
“Based on the notebook we recovered on scene, the teen planned to harm his mother and her boyfriend before carrying out a detailed plan of attacking the school, using a combination of bombs and guns,” College Place officer Dylan Schmick told the U-B.
Police didn’t find any evidence of explosives or guns, but his mother told them she had located items used to make explosives and likely had discarded them a month before telling police. She found the journal on Tuesday, Schmick said.
He said police were still investigating exactly what the mother discovered and why she didn’t report the items before getting rid of them.
“The mother was very emotional and loves her son,” College Place Police Chief Troy Tomaras said in the release. “This was not an easy thing to do, but it was the right thing to do. The mother wanted to prevent others from being hurt, and wants her son to get the help he needs.”
Schmick said the boy hadn’t threatened anyone in the journal besides his mother and her boyfriend, but he had mentioned “exchanging gunfire with law enforcement.”
No motive has been discovered so far, Schmick said, and it was unclear when the boy had written his plot, but it seemed “to be something that was on his mind for a while.” College Place school resource officer Joey Langlois was part of the investigation, police said, and they were coordinating efforts to ensure students’ and staff members’ safety.
District spokeswoman Heidi Wells said the boy is a senior at the high school.
This type of incident, she said, is what staff across the district has been training for in recent years. She calls it the “three P’s” — planning, practice and partnerships.
“We have an amazing relationship with College Place Police Department, and this is evidence of that.”
Wells noted that all College Place public schools are operating on a normal schedule today, and that staff assembled before school began for a debriefing of the situation. Parents were notified Tuesday night.
Extra mental-health counselors will be in the schools today for students and staff, and a “safe room” has been established at the high school for any student or teacher seeking a few minutes of private space. Front office staff will also be ready to oversee a classroom if necessary, she said, and an additional police presence is likely today.
Superintendent Jim Fry said this morning that while it is unfortunate a College Place High School student was behind the plot to harm the school, it could have happened anywhere.
“I know we have work ahead to continue to meet the needs of kids in our schools who are suffering from a lot of different issues, that we need to work to uncover those and find ways to change the trajectory they are on,” Fry said, noting situations like this one bring anxieties to the surface in people.
“That’s our responsibility as educators and as citizens.”
The superintendent, who is in his first year at the district, said he’s reassured by the response of College Place police and by the way parents and schools work together for the good of children.
“I’m really pleased with the outcome, that the situation was found out and that law enforcement acted swiftly to keep our community safe,” Fry said.