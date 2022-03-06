Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, courts in Walla Walla and Columbia counties are still seeing sizable backlogs.
A year ago, officials said a pause on trials between March 18 and July 6, 2020 — as ordered by the Washington Supreme Court — was one cause of the backlog. But now, with trials being allowed for the past 20 months, other challenges have prevented courts from catching up.
Trials and hearings did not resume right on July 6 because the Washington Supreme Court also added COVID-19 safety procedures.
Many courthouses faced delays as strategies to comply with the new safety procedures were developed.
Where we are today
In Walla Walla County, Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said his office has a lot of catching up to do.
“We estimate that we still have a backlog of over 100 felony cases that should have gone through by now,” Nagle said.
A year ago, Nagle told the U-B that trials were about to start up again, and he had some hope things would get back on track. A year later, things didn’t quite go as planned.
“We only tried two cases in 2021,” he said. “It looked like we were going to be doing more trials, but the only two cases that we actually had go to trial were the (Leslie M.) Moreno homicide case back in February of 2021 and the Edgar Chavez Beltran case that was right after that.”
Nagle said that in non-pandemic times, the county tries about 12 cases a year.
The story is similar in Columbia County.
“We didn’t have any trials in 2021,” Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack said.
Columbia County never has as many trials as Walla Walla, but to have zero in a year is unusual, Slack explained
“We normally have one or two, at least,” he said.
He added, however, that cases can be delayed at any time for any number of reasons, pandemic or no pandemic.
“I’m sure (the pandemic) played a part in it,” Slack said. “We had a lot of continuances for defendants. Some of them can be directly attributed to them having to go on quarantine or someone not being able to come in because they are sick. It’s not all 100% attributed to it, but it played a role.”
Trials are small percentage of cases
Nagle said that despite the lack of trials, cases are still be decided using other methods, namely, the plea process.
“We still have been filing cases,” Nagle said. “There have been resolutions of a lot of cases by getting guilty pleas, cases being dismissed, or people agreeing to stipulated orders of continuance and going on some kind of program.”
Criminal defense attorney Nicholas Holce, who does court-appointed defense work in both Walla Walla and Columbia counties, said that while delays to trials have caused hardship to those involved, the majority of cases are settled in other ways anyway, reiterating what Nagle said.
“Even during a regular year, you see a dozen or so cases that need to go to trial. But there could be 450 cases that are filed in a year,” Holce said. “If you got 12 out of 450, that’s not a significant number of cases that would have needed to go to trial. The mass majority of things can be solved through negotiation after an investigation.”
Numbers provided by Nagle support this. He said 300 felony cases were filed by his office in 2021, and 420 were filed in 2020.
Nagle said the reduction in cases from 2020 to 2021 was not because of the pandemic but was due to the Washington Supreme Court decision barring prosecution of drug possession cases in many situations.
Still, 12 cases make up just 4% of 300 filed cases.
Negative effects of delayed trials
For those defendants who are awaiting trial, however, the impact of the delays can be huge.
“It’s been negative and frustrating for a number of my clients,” Holce said. “I got cases where people have wanted to take things to trial, but because of a number of things, those trials have been delayed.”
For some defendants, this has meant extended jail stays while awaiting trial.
But Holce said it can even present problems for those who are released pretrial, like those on house arrest, those with ankle monitors or with orders not to contact witnesses — who sometimes may be family members — while the case is pending.
“If a family member is an alleged witness of events, you basically get families who can’t talk to each other for months and months because of the conditions of their release,” Holce said.
Delays can also be taxing for victims of alleged crimes and their families while they are forced to wait for the justice system to play out.
Causes for delay
So, if the ban on trials was lifted more than a year and a half ago, why aren’t trials happening?
Nagle, Slack and Holce all said delays have occurred due to one of the many people involved in a case — such as witnesses, lawyers, judges, court staff or the defendants themselves — getting sick or having to be quarantined.
Nagle and Slack said they are hopeful they can catch up on cases in 2022.
A trial is set for Monday, March 7, for Christopher M. Crump, a 28-year-old Walla Walla man charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and multiple other charges in connection to incidents occurring in 2020 and 2021.
The district court situation
Felony cases in superior court aren’t the only ones affected by the pandemic. COVID-19 has brought change to how things occur at Walla Walla District Court as well.
Walla Walla District Court Judge Kristian E. Hedine said the court has resolved the majority of its backlog over the past year.
“The district court never really shut down,” he said. “We had a three-week period in April of 2020 where we reduced our hours … We never stopped having in-person hearings. We did give people the option of appearing remotely.”
Hedine said his court’s backlog was instead caused by the lack of bench warrants issued.
“When we did start allowing people in criminal cases to appear remotely … and they failed to appear, we didn’t just automatically issue a bench warrant like we would in the past,” he said. “Instead, we would just try to reschedule it a few weeks later … we didn’t issue warrants at all for four to six months.”
He reversed that policy in fall 2020, after lots of people skipped hearings.
“After that, we started working our way through the backlog.”
The remote option to attend court, or “Online Court,” as it’s described on the court’s website, allows people to have many types of hearings online. This alternative, born in the pandemic, will live on post-pandemic, Hedine said.
“It’s an option I’ll continue to make available to people,” he said. “One thing about COVID is it opened our eyes to that we can do so much more remotely. We don’t need to have everybody where here in person in the courtroom.”
