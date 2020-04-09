A familiar character in the Walla Walla County Courthouse is now batting for the opposing team, and a new face will be taking his place.
Nicholas Holce opened his own law firm April 1, at 318 W. Main St., and is a defense attorney after serving six and a half years as a deputy prosecuting attorney.
He’s filling the gap left by Jesse Montagnino, a defense attorney who recently moved out of state.
“I figured this was a good opportunity because it would be a substantial caseload of indigent defense through the county contract (I will handle 100 felonies per year), but it would also give me the opportunity to expand into other areas,” Holce wrote in an email.
Holce said he focused on elder law in law school, such as wills, estate planning, Medicare/Medicaid navigation, post-retirement planning, guardianships and COPES work. COPES stands for Community Options Program Entry System and is for people who live at home but need long-term care.
“I also would be interested in handling appeals, although we don’t get many of those in Walla Walla,” he wrote.
He's available at 509-876-7471, by email at nholce@holcelawfirm.com or online at holcelawfirm.com.
Jennine Christensen will fill the vacancy left by Holce, Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said.
Christensen has been a deputy prosecuting attorney in Kitsap County since 2006, according to her social media page. She received her law degree from Seattle University that same year.