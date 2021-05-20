The Oregon Court of Appeals has ruled again that former Milton-Freewater resident George W. Craigen’s 2014 murder conviction be remanded.
Craigen, 58, has been serving a minimum 27-year sentence at Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario, Oregon, for the murder of Milton-Freewater’s Cecil “Rob” Carter in 2011.
According to the ruling published by the court Wednesday, May 19, Craigen initially brought his case back up in 2018, and the court reversed his murder conviction. The court determined some of the evidence used in the jury trial was unconstitutional in nature.
However, the 2017 court case that helped the court interpret that decision — State v. Savinskiy — was itself overturned by the Oregon Supreme Court, and Craigen’s appeal was remanded back to the Court of Appeals.
But the Court of Appeals this week again determined that Craigen’s rights based on Oregon law were violated.
The court ruled that the jury court in Umatilla County should have suppressed certain statements made by Craigen because they involved “related, pending charges” already being represented by an attorney.
The court also ruled that the conviction of Craigen obliterating a gun’s serial number was not made by a unanimous jury.
“The trial court erred in declining to suppress defendant’s statements (Count 1) and plainly erred in accepting a nonunanimous verdict on Count 5,” the court wrote in its ruling. “Convictions on Counts 1 and 5 reversed and remanded.”
The other convictions against Craigen, weapons violations, were not mentioned.
When rulings are overturned by an appellate court, the specific findings can be handed back to the trial court to be retried under the appellate court’s instructions.
The Oregon Department of Justice will have a chance to review the court’s findings first.