Walla Walla County Superior Court
CRIMINAL CASES
NEW CHARGES
Moises C. Flores, 22, College Place, was charged Aug. 2 with fentanyl possession on Aug. 1. His arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 12.
Stephen J. Kulisek, 50, Walla Walla, was charged Aug. 5 with meth possession on Aug. 4. His arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 19.
SENTENCED
Tommy J. Devine, 33, Walla Walla, was sentenced Aug. 5 for meth possession on Nov. 28, 2018. The charges were amended from the original, which also included using drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. The sentence included $600 in fines and fees, 30 days in jail with credit for nine days served and 21 days converted to 168 community service hours, and one year of community custody.
Chace K.C. Taber, 27, Walla Walla, was sentenced Aug. 5 for heroin possession on Aug. 27, 2018. The charges were amended from the original, which also included using drug paraphernalia. The sentence included $500 in fines and fees, 30 days in jail with credit for 26 days served, one year of community custody, and a chemical-dependency evaluation.
Curtis G. Ganske, 33, Spokane, was sentenced Aug. 5 for second-degree unlawful firearm possession, second-degree stolen property possession, meth possession, third-degree stolen property possession, second-degree vehicle prowling, making false/misleading statements to a public servant, and using drug paraphernalia on March 22, 2018. The charges were amended from the original. The sentence included $500 in fines and fees, 72 months and one day in prison running concurrently with two Benton County sentences and one Yakima sentence, one year of community custody, and in- or outpatient alcohol/drug treatment at his expense.
DISMISSALS
The charge of meth possession on Jan. 16 against Tigger W. Janson, 31, Walla Walla, was dismissed on July 22 because the state “will not be able to prove each element beyond a reasonable doubt based on the court’s suppression of the evidence.”
Charges of first-degree assault while armed with a firearm and vehicle theft, both domestic violence, on May 18 against Adam P. Townsend, 38, Pasco, were dismissed on July 24 because the victim didn’t want to pursue charges.
Domestic violence charges of second-degree malicious mischief, reckless endangerment, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, fourth-degree assault, and third-degree malicious mischief on March 19 against Travis M. Kildal, 39, College Place, were dismissed on July 30 because the victim refused to cooperate with prosecution and wanted the matter dismissed, and the state confirmed Kildal was participating in a mental health treatment program.
DISSOLUTIONS
Norma R. Fernandez and Vicente G. Fernandez.
Jennifer Gilliland and Mark Gilliland.
Brandi Nichole Zimmerman and Lee R. Zimmerman.
Jonathan Lee Hudgins and Heather Ann Nicholson.
Douglas James Fedderson and Deana Rae Fedderson.
Alisia Iolene Hardin and Joel Edward Hardin.
Naomi Nicole Moss and Caleb Joel Moss.
Kelly M. Barnett and Jeffrey W. Barnett.