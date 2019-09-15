Walla Walla County
Superior Court
CRIMINAL CASES
NEW CHARGES
Nathan Paul Brown was charged Aug. 30 with stolen vehicle possession and second-degree unlawful firearm possession on Aug. 19. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 16.
Jesus Rios Jr., 32, Walla Walla, was charged Sept. 3 with delivery of/manufacturing/possession with intent to deliver cocaine, using drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest on Aug. 28. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 23.
Aurelio Lomelli Torres, 43, Walla Walla, was charged Sept. 3 with second- and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence on March 14. He has been summoned for his first appearance Sept. 30.
Nicholas Alvie Bristol, 23, Walla Walla, was charged Sept. 3 with second-degree assault on Aug. 31. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 16.
Ryan Mitchell Kelty, 35, Weston, was charged Sept. 4 with defrauding an innkeeper, two counts of forgery, and third-degree theft on July 18. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 16.
Amera Joy Tumbleson (aka Cavazos), 35, Walla Walla, was charged Sept. 10 with heroin possession on Sept. 4. Her arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 23.
SENTENCED
Ashley Christine E. Schack, 26, Walla Walla, was sentenced Sept. 3 in three separate cases: one, for second-degree theft on June 24, 2019, another for meth possession and second-degree introducing contraband on July 17, 2019, and a third for residential burglary, first-degree complicity to attempted theft, and second-degree rendering criminal assistance on Oct. 29, 2018. In the first, her sentence included $500 in fines and fees and 22 months in prison with credit for 51 days served, running concurrently to the other two sentences. The second sentence included $500 in fines and fees and 25 months in prison, concurrently to the first and third sentences. The third sentence included $500 in fines and fees and 37 months in prison, with credit for 54 days served.
Raul Moreno Melgar, 21, Walla Walla, was sentenced Sept. 3 for meth possession on Aug. 19. The sentenced included 30 days in jail with credit for 19 days served, $500 in fines and fees, and one year of community custody.
Nicholas Glenn Kelley, 26, Walla Walla, was sentenced Sept. 5 for two counts of fourth-degree assault on March 25, 2018. The charges were amended from the original: two counts of third-degree assault. The sentence included 364 days in jail with credit for 43 days served, two years of probation, a chemical dependency evaluation, a to-be-determined restitution, and $250 in fines and fees.
Shane Clarence Jackson, 42, no permanent address, was sentenced Sept. 9 for attempted meth possession on Jan. 18, 2018. The charge was amended from the original, which was meth possession. The sentence included three months in jail, with 30 days converted to 240 community service hours, one year in community custody, substance abuse evaluation and $600 in fines and fees.
Jordan Dale Van Dyke, 29, Dixie, was sentenced Sept. 9 for second-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault on Sept. 10, 2017. The original charges were first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault. The sentence included 30 days in jail converted to 240 community service hours, one year of probation, and $800 in fines and fees.
Ruth Irene McKenna-McMunn, 41, Walla Walla, was sentenced Sept. 9 for second-degree theft on July 1. His original charges also included using drug paraphernalia. The sentence included 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended and credit for one day served, one year of probation, to-be-determined restitution, and $250 in fines and fees.
Isabel Mendoza, 36, College Place, was sentenced Sept. 9 for disorderly conduct on June 28. The original charge was harassment. The sentence included 90 days in jail with 90 days suspended, $250 in fines and fees, and one year of probation.
DISMISSALS
Charges of meth possession and using drug paraphernalia on July 17 against Christopher Todd Smith, 49, Walla Walla, were dismissed Sept. 5 because the codefendant accepted full culpability and pleaded guilty.
DISSOLUTIONS
Angel Noel Martinez and Makayla Relyn Bell.
Justin Tyler and Olivia Noel.