Walla Walla County Superior Court
CRIMINAL CASES
NEW CHARGES
Lola I. Kelly, 40, Walla Walla, was charged on July 3 for second-degree theft and meth possession on July 1. Her arraignment was scheduled for July 15.
Ruth I. McKenna-McMunn, 41, Walla Walla, was charged on July 3 for second-degree theft and meth possession on July 1. Her arraignment was scheduled for July 15.
Brandon L. Frazier, 40, Milton-Freewater, was charged on July 8 for meth possession on Sept. 22, 2018. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
DISSOLUTIONS
Sandra Baughman and Michael Baughman.
Beau Lawrence Mehling and Isha K.M. Zubeidi.
Heather May Engebretson and Kevin James Engebretson.
Michael Kevin Donnelly and Lena Louise Donnelly.