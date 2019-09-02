Walla Walla County
Superior Court
CRIMINAL CASES
NEW CHARGES
Tiffany R. Struthers, 35, Prescott, was charged Aug. 26 with second-degree identity theft and second-degree theft between Jan. 7 and 28. She was summoned to appear in court on Sept. 16.
Ricky W. Nelson, 26, Kennewick, was charged in two separate cases: One on Aug. 23 for firearm theft and second-degree unlawful firearm possession on June 16; and another on Aug. 28 for first-degree attempted robbery on May 7, 2017. He was summoned to appear in court on Sept. 16 for both cases.
Nicholas S. Webber, 29, College Place, was charged Aug. 28 with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle on Aug. 26. His first appearance was Aug. 28 and his arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 30.
Noel Trejo, 46, Walla Walla, was charged Aug. 28 with second-degree burglary on Aug. 26. His first appearance was Aug. 27 and his arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 23.
SENTENCED
Lola I. Kelly, 40, Walla Walla, was sentenced Aug. 26 for meth possession and second-degree attempted theft on July 1. The charges were amended from the original, in which the latter was second-degree theft. The sentence included $600 in fines and fees; 364 days in jail with 334 suspended for one year on condition of successful probation completion, credit for eight days served, 22 days converted to 176 community service hours; one year of community custody, and a chemical dependency evaluation.
DISMISSALS
Five counts of residential burglary and four counts of first-degree theft charges in February and March 1992, against James V. Wilson Jr., 51, unknown address, were dismissed on Aug. 29 because prosecutors said they couldn’t locate key witnesses and obtain testimony necessary to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.
DISSOLUTIONS
Trudy Lee Kvist and Carl Victor Kvist.
Christina L. Almazan and Jose Angel Almazan Herrera.