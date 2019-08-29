Walla Walla County Superior Court
CRIMINAL CASES
NEW CHARGES
Amera J. Tumbleson (aka Cavazos), 35, Walla Walla, was charged Aug. 15 with meth possession and carisoprodol possession without a prescription on Aug. 14. She pleaded not guilty Aug. 26, and her trial was scheduled for Nov. 12.
Quentin N. Hunter, 24, Walla Walla, was charged Aug. 15 with harassment-domestic violence on Aug. 13. He pleaded not guilty Aug. 26, and his trial was scheduled for Nov. 12.
Kolby C. Dewitt, 33, Milton-Freewater, was charged Aug. 15 with harassment on Aug. 13. He pleaded not guilty Aug. 26, and his trial was scheduled for Nov. 12.
Erica A. Montes, 27, Walla Walla, was charged Aug. 15 with possession of a controlled substance by a person confined in a county correctional institution on June 21. She has been summoned to court on Sept. 9.
Michael A. Boyd, 30, Walla Walla, was charged Aug. 16 with second-degree assault-domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment-domestic violence on Aug. 15. His arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 3.
Gustavo Guzman Gomez, 27, no permanent address, was charged Aug. 19 with residential burglary on July 26. He has been summoned to court on Sept. 16.
Raul Moreno Melgar, 21, Walla Walla, was charged Aug. 20 with meth possession and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant on Aug. 19. His arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 3.
Gavin J. Brown, 18, Seattle, was charged Aug. 20 with possession of marijuana under the age of 21, possession with intent to deliver both marijuana and MDMA (Ecstacy/Molly), and meth possession on Aug. 16. His arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 3.
Dylan C. Arland, 27, Walla Walla, was charged Aug. 21 with meth possession on Aug. 10. His arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 9.
Ricky W. Nelson, 26, Kennewick, was charged Aug. 23 with firearm theft and second-degree unlawful firearm possession on June 16. He has been summoned to court on Sept. 16.
SENTENCED
Sonya D. Cantu, 49, Walla Walla, was sentenced Aug. 15 for meth possession on Nov. 7, 2017. The sentence included $500 in fines and fees, 364 days in jail with credit for 45 days served, one year in community custody, and a chemical-dependency evaluation.
Rey F. Felix II, 28, Walla Walla, was sentenced Aug. 15 for fourth-degree assault-felony domestic violence and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence on July 19, 2018. The sentence included $500 in fines and fees; 43 months in prison on count one and 364 days on count two, running concurrently, with credit for 46 days served or as calculated by jail staff; no contact with the victim until Aug. 12, 2024; and state-certified domestic violence perpetrator program completion.
Savanna M. Robling, 18, Walla Walla, was sentenced Aug. 19 for first-degree criminal trespassing and possession of less than 40 grams of marijuana on Dec. 15, 2018. The charges were amended from the original, which included residential burglary. The sentence included 364 days in jail on count one and 90 days on count two, running concurrently, with 360 days suspended and four days converted to 32 community service hours; two years on probation; a chemical-dependency evaluation; no contact with the victims for two years; to-be-determined restitution; and $250 in fines and fees.
Stephanie M. Katsel, 28, Walla Walla, was sentenced Aug. 21 for meth possession on May 12. The court dismissed count one, stolen motor vehicle possession. The sentence included to-be-determined restitution; $600 in fines and fees; 30 days in jail, with credit for one day served and 29 days converted to 232 community service hours; and one year of community custody.
DISMISSALS
The charge of second-degree theft on Jan. 14 against Vernon L. Denison, 51, Larch Corrections Center in Yacolt, was dismissed Aug. 13 because it appeared the state would be unable to prove each element of the crime charged.
The charge of first-degree identity theft on Nov. 6, 2018, against Dennis W. Sullivan Jr., 25, Walla Walla, was dismissed Aug. 13 because the alleged victim didn’t suffer any monetary loss and didn’t wish to proceed with prosecution of the case.
Charges of possession of meth, and clonazepam and hydrocodone without a prescription on July 3, 2017, against Sharon G. Holt, 57, Walla Walla, were dismissed Aug. 13 because she died.
Domestic violence charges of harassment and fourth-degree assault on April 10 against Kaitlyn R. Hanson, 24, College Place, were dismissed Aug. 20 because the alleged victim appeared not to be interested in cooperating with the prosecution of the case.
Charges of meth possession and using drug paraphernalia on Dec. 12, 2018, against Jillian R. Hamilton, 30, Walla Walla, were dismissed Aug. 20 because the defendant agreed to plead guilty in three other cases in exchange for a dismissal of this case.
DISSOLUTIONS
Mark Hinojosa and Noelia Hinojosa.
Brandon M. Colvin and Bailey Peterson Huff.