Walla Walla County Superior Court
CRIMINAL CASES
NEW CHARGES
Christopher T. Smith, 49, Walla Walla, was charged on July 22 with possession with intent to deliver meth and using drug paraphernalia on July 17. He pleaded not guilty on July 29 and his trial was scheduled for Sept. 16.
Ashley C.E. Schack, 26, Walla Walla, was charged on July 22 with possession with intent to deliver meth, using drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest on July 17. She pleaded not guilt on July 29 and her trial was scheduled for Sept. 16.
Terry Diaz, 29, Walla Walla, was charged on July 23 with meth possession on July 21. His first appearance was July 22 and his arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 5.
Gina A. Hoffer, 23, Burbank, was charged July 23 with third- and fourth-degree assault, obstructing a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest on July 20. Her first appearance was July 22 and her arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 5.
Chad L. Clifton, 37, Spokane, was charged July 23 with meth possession and third-degree theft on July 20 and July 17, respectively. His first appearance was July 22 and his arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 5.
SENTENCED
Miguel A. Saucedo, 28, Milton-Freewater, was sentenced July 29 for first-degree unlawful firearm possession on Jan. 28. The counts of stolen firearm possession and third-degree driving with a suspended or revoked license were dismissed. The sentence included 21 months in prison with the Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative, minus credit for 182 days served; 21 months of probation; and $500 in fines and fees.