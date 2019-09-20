Court report
Walla Walla County
Superior Court
CRIMINAL CASES
NEW CHARGES
Jared F. Volkman, 32, Walla Walla, was charged Sept. 16 with heroin possession on Sept. 12. His arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 23.
Bianca L. Ruiz, 29, Walla Walla, was charged Sept. 16 with possession of meth, heroin, and controlled substance by a person confined in a county correctional institution on Sept. 12. Her arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 23.
Devon R.P. Millar, 27, Walla Walla, was charged Sept. 16 with meth possession and using drug paraphernalia on Sept. 14. His arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 30.
SENTENCED
Brandon S. Montgomery, 37, College Place, was sentenced Sept. 16 for second-degree malicious mischief on May 27. The court dismissed second-degree burglary. The sentence included to-be-determined restitution, $500 in fines and fees, no contact with the victims until 2024, 120 days in jail with credit for 67 days served and 30 days converted to 240 community service hours.
Robert P. Burgess, 29, Walla Walla, was sentenced Sept. 16 for two counts of second-degree attempted taking a vehicle without permission on both Jan. 21 and Feb. 2. The charges were amended from a single count of the crime. The sentence included 364 days in jail with 334 suspended, credit for 17 days served and 13 days converted to 104 community service hours; to-be-determined restitution; $250 in fines and fees; and one year of probation.
Darren L. Millar, 23, of no known address, was sentenced Sept. 17 for first-degree criminal trespassing-domestic violence and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence on June 11. The charges were amended from the original, which had residential burglary-domestic violence instead of the former charge. The sentence included 364 days in jail on each count to run concurrently with 286 days suspended and credit for 78 days served; one year of probation; completion of Domestic Violence-Moral Reconation Therapy; a chemical dependency evaluation; no contact with the victims for two years; and $380 in fines and fees.
VACATIONS
Charges of meth possession and using drug paraphernalia on Oct. 21, 2012, against Angela M. Kinsey, 40, Milton-Freewater, were vacated (guilty plea withdrawn/not guilty plea entered) on Sept. 16. Pursuant to state law, defendants may ask the court to vacate their conviction record if they meet certain criteria.
DISSOLUTIONS
Jael Sarai Morales and Eric Morales.
Daniel L. Beaucham and Norma J. Beaucham.
Rachel Janel Alinares and Absalon Alinares.