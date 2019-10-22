PENDLETON — John McKenzie Mattila of Weston no longer goes to trial in early November for manslaughter and related charges.
Mattila’s attorney, Jody Stutsman Vaughan of Pendleton, asked Umatilla County Circuit Judge Jon Lieuallen to delay the trial so she could have more time to investigate the deadly crash her client was involved in the night of Feb. 22.
The trial was to start Nov. 4. Lieuallen on Monday signed the order granting the delay and has not set new trial dates. Instead, Vaughan and the prosecutor in the the case, Deputy District Attorney Daniel Pachico, will head to court on that date to continue arguments over several motions.
Pachico in a motion in July asked the court to decide whether he could show a jury Mattila’s hospital records, including test results for his blood alcohol level, derogatory slurs Mattila made against the victim and jail booking photos showing Mattila grinning.
Court records also show Pachico’s exhibit list includes video of Mattila’s attempt to escape, the St. Anthony Hospital records and photos of the crash scene.
Vaughan has asserted the state does not have the right to present the hospital records and Mattila’s comments about the victim and the photos would prejudice the jury.
She also filed a motion to suppress other statements Mattila made, arguing Oregon State Police Senior Trooper Jeremy Gunter planned on arresting Mattila for felony hit-and-run, but did not advise him of his rights at the start.
The state has accused Mattila, 24, of driving drunk the evening of Feb. 22 and killing Adelaida Solis Torres in a car crash on Highway 11 near Weston. Solis Torres, 52, worked for the Oregon Department of Human Services and was driving a state vehicle at the time.
Mattila has pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter, hit-and-run on an injured person, driving under the influence of intoxicants and more.