A Walla Walla man entered a stipulated order of continuance — agreeing to conditions for two years or face automatic conviction — Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Jesus “Jesse” A. Gonzalez, 74, was charged about a year ago with first-degree child molestation and intimidating a witness. He pleaded not guilty on Feb. 4, 2019.
Gonzalez allegedly inappropriately touched a 5-year-old girl in early January 2019, then flipped off the girl and her mother on Edith Street after he was released from jail on conditions, according to a probable cause statement.
He was originally arrested on Jan. 23, then rearrested on Jan. 25. His release conditions included house arrest except for legal, medical or emergency appointments, as well as no contact with certain relatives and to appear at his court dates.
Gonzalez’s order included not committing any new crimes, not contacting victims, paying $100, not contacting anyone younger than age 16, counseling, not going to any school or daycare, and not taking any illegal or unprescribed drugs.
If he fails to keep his agreement ending Jan. 6, 2022, he could face life imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $50,000 for count one, and up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $20,000.
His offender score is four on count one, giving him a standard sentencing range of 72-96 months in prison. On count two, it’s two, giving him a sentencing range of 21-27 months.
However, a judge doesn’t have to follow the recommendations and can give him the maximum sentence.
On Monday, a review hearing was scheduled for March 30.