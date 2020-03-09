Court delays man's sentencing, possible deportation

Sentencing for an El Salvadoran man, charged in Walla Walla County with several felonies, was reset this week in federal court after defense attorneys argued unopposed for the continuance.
Ismael A. Perdomo-Castro, 38, was charged in August 2019 in Walla Walla County Superior Court with stolen firearm possession, alien in possession of a firearm, harassment, reckless endangerment and using drug paraphernalia
Those state charges were dismissed Oct. 11, however, after federal charges were filed Oct. 8, according to records. He was imprisoned by order of the U.S. District Court in Eastern Washington pending disposition or further order.
On Thursday, his sentencing was rescheduled for March 19 at U.S. District Court in Richland.
He entered a plea agreement in December to felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, which includes a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000, or both. The deal dismissed two of the three federal charges: alien in the U.S. after deportation and illegal alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Both sides in the agreement recommended three years in prison, three years supervised release, $100 penalty, a to-be-determined fine and surrender of the Jennings J-22 pistol used in the alleged crime as well as remaining ammunition.
Perdomo-Castro is an El Salvadoran citizen and former gang member, court documents stated, “previously convicted of a crime of violence after shooting an individual in the back during a gang-related brawl.”
His guilty plea could affect his immigration status, but another proceeding would need to dictate the consequences, records stated.
He allegedly entered the U.S. without permission in 1998 and was arrested less than two years later by Las Vegas police for short-barreled rifle possession during a gang-related shooting, records stated. The charge was dismissed, but he was arrested two months later for the shooting previously mentioned.
In that case, he was convicted of battery with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote a criminal gang, spent five years in prison and was released in 2006, records stated. He was deported shortly after release, records stated.
While in El Salvador, Perdomo-Castro allegedly received several firearm charges. Some of the charges remain, and he has a warrant there, records stated.
He allegedly reentered the U.S. without permission at an unknown time and was arrested for DUI in 2013 in Pasco. He asked to be deported rather than wait for a court’s decision.
However, he reentered the U.S. without permission again at another unknown time.
Despite his history, federal prosecutors agreed to the three-year sentence in a memo on Thursday.
“Were it not for certain mitigating factors, the United States would be recommending a higher sentence,” it stated. “Those mitigating factors include the fact that the defendant was compliant with law enforcement when encountered … The defendant is not likely an active member of MS-13.”
The memo also said he “faces almost certain deportation to El Salvador upon the conclusion of his federal sentence and arrest by El Salvador officials upon his return to El Salvador.”
Perdomo-Castro’s Walla Walla charges stemmed from shooting next to a man’s head at about 7 p.m. Aug. 22 from about 2 feet away, according to court documents. The bullet — shot from an allegedly stolen Jennings J-22 pistol out of King County 30 years ago — lodged in the exterior wall of a nearby occupied house with no connection to either Perdomo-Castro or the victim, police said.
The man, 54, told officers he was shot at when he took the trash out and spotted Perdomo-Castro, with whom he is acquainted, on a nearby porch. The victim told police Perdomo-Castro told him, “This bullet was for you,” but did not believe Perdomo-Castro was trying to shoot him.
When officers contacted Perdomo-Castro in the alley behind the 900 block of West Chestnut Street, he was in possession of a glass pipe containing possible methamphetamine residue and the stolen .22-caliber firearm, records stated.
Perdomo-Castro initially gave police a false name and age, Noel A. Perdomo, 39, but officers later discovered his real identity. He pleaded not guilty to the county charges on Sept. 2.