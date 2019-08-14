Walla Walla residents Adam R. Sellers, 39, and Amanda J. Geoghegan, 35, pleaded not guilty in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Monday to amended charges of controlled-substance homicide, delivery of heroin and selling a controlled substance for profit — all within 1,000 feet of school grounds.
They pleaded not guilty in April to controlled substance homicide.
The couple is accused of killing a man by selling him the heroin he overdosed on last year. Their trials are scheduled for Oct. 22, according to Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle.
Brandon Brown, 30, was found slumped over in his Toyota RAV4 in the College Place Del Taco parking lot at 2:55 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2018. He had been dead for several hours, court records stated.
The day after Brown’s death, his mother told officers she found texts with drug transaction information, including the defendants’ names.
Surveillance video footage from Del Taco and adjacent Les Schwab Tires also pointed to Sellers and Geoghegan as suspects, records stated.
Officers arrested the couple on Feb. 8, 2018, but they were later released pending trial.