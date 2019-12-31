Competency still questioned for man pleading innocent to injuring police dog

A man accused of slashing at officers and injuring a police dog in October 2018 near Burbank pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court after he was deemed competent for trial.
His competency was questioned, however, by his attorney.
Irwing J. Gamboa Gomez, 24, who has no permanent address, was arrested Oct. 3 after a standoff at 214 Coyote Loop in the Vista Hermosa housing complex east of Burbank.
He was sent to Eastern State Hospital in October 2018 originally for 90 days before returning to court in mid-January 2019 to determine if he was competent for trial. He was ordered to have another evaluation in May at the request of his attorney, Robin Olson.
On Monday, Olson said in court he had “additional concerns” and was “not yet convinced” about his client’s competency. He also said he would seek another evaluation and give the evaluator information not previously available.
Officers responded to Vista Hermosa the night of Oct. 2, 2018, to reports that Gamboa Gomez was behaving in an erratic, self-destructive manner, including cutting himself and throwing objects from the home, according to court records.
The standoff ended the following morning when Gamboa Gomez, armed with a knife, jumped from a second-story ledge to the ground and ran away. He managed to repeatedly break free from officers trying to stop him with Tasers. He slashed the jolt-delivering wires, attempted to stab officers and injured a police dog chasing him.
Officers finally disarmed and subdued him, and he was taken to a hospital in Pasco for his injuries.
The Walla Walla police dog sustained a minor cut to the head, according to Walla Walla Police Sgt. Steve Potter. No other officers were injured.
On Monday, Gamboa Gomez pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, and one count each of first-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief, harming a police dog, third-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest.
His trial has been scheduled for Feb. 18, 2020, unless he receives another competency evaluation.