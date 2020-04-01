A man accused of sexual assault, harassment, robbery and other charges was sentenced in three separate cases Monday in Walla Walla Superior Court.
Tucker C. Lightfoot, 23, of Walla Walla, was sentenced to community custody and chemical dependency treatment.
He was accused of sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman he knew on Jan. 21, 2018. He was arrested in November 2018, but he was later released on bond pending trial. He pleaded not guilty on Nov. 19, 2018.
He then was charged with second-degree assault with a firearm and harassment with a firearm in the second case and pleaded not guilty in May 2019.
The third case came after he was arrested for robbing a man at knifepoint in January, after which he was charged with first-degree robbery while armed with a deadly weapon.
Amendments, due to a plea agreement, to Lightfoot’s charges in the first case included indecent liberties changing to third-degree assault and third-degree attempted rape.
The second charges changed to second-degree attempted assault and harassment, while the third’s became first-degree attempted theft and harassment.
The sentences for all three were to run concurrently and included two years of community custody, six months of residential chemical dependency treatment under the Department of Corrections, a to-be-determined restitution in the first case, and a total of $1,600 in fines and fees in all three cases.