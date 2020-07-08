A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the killing, maiming and theft of nearly a dozen Pioneer Park Aviary birds.
The unidentified teen from Columbia County was arrested for investigation of nine counts of first-degree animal cruelty, four counts of first-degree criminal trespassing and four counts of third-degree malicious mischief, according to a Walla Walla Police Department release. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.
In early June, the Police Department received information from a witness after a community group offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the perpetrator.
Overnight between May 14 and 15, as well as between May 29 and June 1, the aviary netting was cut, several birds were killed, injured, or stolen.
The first incident included harm to a blue peacock, which was severely injured with cuts to its head and neck, and tail feathers pulled out. The peacock survived, but is blind in one eye and spends most of the day hiding in a large tuft of grass, unmoving. It has not recovered from the incident, according to the release.
A white peacock, blue peahen and white crested Kalij pheasant also were killed and found in the pond.
Three coturnix quail, one valley quail and one black Swedish duckling were stolen.
After that, the aviary caretaker on May 19 alerted authorities about the enclosure being entered, doors to pens opened and things moved around. However, no birds were reported killed or stolen.
In the second incident a blue peahen that was nesting on five eggs was killed, resulting in four of the eggs hatching but only two surviving.
A wood duck and a paradise shelduck were killed. A female swan was injured and could or would not move her head, resulting in her not eating for three days. However, she appears to have since recovered.