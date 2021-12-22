DAYTON — Columbia County Sheriff Joe Helm and Prosecutor Dale Slack are hosting a town hall meeting Wednesday, Dec. 22, to discuss what some recent law changes mean to law enforcement in Washington State.
“Ever since the reform laws passed, we have been getting calls here to our office kind of angry at us for not doing things we used to be able to do,” Slack said.
Slack said that he and Helm hope the town hall meeting will help the public understand what the new laws require and the limitations they put in place.
The town hall meeting is at 7 p.m. at the County Fairgrounds Youth Building.
The meeting will be available to view on Zoom via the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page.
Wednesday’s event is the second such meeting. An identical presentation occurred Tuesday, Dec. 21.
