DAYTON — The new police reform laws passed by legislators in Olympia took effect earlier this year, and local law enforcement officials are busy communicating to the public what these changes mean.
At a town hall meeting Wednesday, Dec. 22, Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack and Sheriff Joe Helm talked for about two hours on these changes with a small crowd at the county fairgrounds.
About 20 community members joined the event live. Slack said about 25 more watched online via Zoom.
This was the second night of the same presentation. Slack said about the same number of people attended the town hall Tuesday, Dec. 21, as well.
Slack’s portion of the presentation centered on how he, as the county’s lead prosecutor, interprets the new laws.
“These legal opinions are mine and mine alone,” he told attendees. “This is just my interpretation. We had a Zoom conference with all 37 elected prosecutors earlier this year after these laws started taking effect … We couldn’t all agree on what they all said.”
While Slack and Helm did voice disagreement with several of the laws discussed, both the sheriff and prosecutor made clear their offices would be following and enforcing the new standards.
“I get a lot of people asking me, ‘Why don’t you ignore these new laws and do things the way you always have?’’’ Slack said. “We just can’t do that. We’re expected to comply with the law just as much as anyone else.”
Helm agreed.
“People tell me, ‘Sheriff, just do it the way you always have,’” Helm said. “Well, if I were to do that, one, I could lose my own certification. And two, my deputies could lose their certification. Which would mean we are no longer allowed to enforce the laws in the state of Washington.”
The two spoke about many law changes and issues throughout the evening but focused on ones the public will likely notice the most. Here are a few highlights.
Probable cause, reasonable suspicion
The most noticeable change might be the standard required to detain someone, because this can lead officers to having to let someone go whom they would before have detained during an investigation.
The new law requires “probable cause” instead of “reasonable and articulable suspicion,” to hold someone.
“In the past, an officer has been able to use some force to briefly detain a person based upon reasonable and articulable suspicion. The stop may only last long enough for the (officer) to identify the person and gather information to confirm or allay his (or) her suspicions,” Slack wrote in his PowerPoint presentation.
Reasonable and articulable suspicion is when an officer “can point to specific and explainable facts that led him or her to make a rational inference that a crime may have been committed, and that the suspect may be the person who committed it,” Slack said.
Probable cause, meanwhile, is a higher standard. Slack said it occurs when “facts and circumstances are based on reasonably trustworthy evidence that is sufficient to cause a reasonable and reasonably cautious person to believe that a crime has been committed, and that the suspect is the person who committed the crime.”
Basically, an officer now must have probable cause that someone has committed a crime instead of just suspicion that someone may have committed a crime to detain them.
Slack and Helm said this has prevented deputies in Columbia County from detaining some suspects after being called to a scene. This, they said, can cause frustration for the people making the call.
Vehicle pursuits
Another new law likely to be noticed by community members — and in fact has been cited by police in nearby Walla Walla as a reason a suspect eluded capture in a recent incident — deals with vehicle pursuits.
The law, aimed at reducing dangerous, high-speed pursuits, states that a vehicle pursuit may only take place if the officer has probable cause to believe that the fleeing suspect has committed or is committing a violent offense or sex offense or an escape, or the officer has reasonable and articulable suspicion that the fleeing suspect is committing a DUI.
In addition, the fleeing suspect must pose an imminent threat to the safety of others.
If these requirements aren’t met, law enforcement must let the suspect flee.
Community care-taking
Another change discussed was one made not by the state but by the U.S. Supreme Court. A recent decision by the high court ended the community care-taking exception to the warrant requirement for homes.
“There used to be in the United States something called the community care-taking exception,” Slack said. “That was if a law enforcement officer believed there was a dangerous condition present in a house or building, they were allowed to enter and take care of that, without a warrant, so that no one got hurt.”
Now, a warrant would be needed under such a situation.
Tear gas
A law Slack and Helm showed opposition to at the meeting is one that won’t directly affect Columbia County but has them worried about ways it could later influence other laws.
The new law states that law enforcement agencies cannot use tear gas to quell a riot outside of a corrections facility without gaining approval from the “highest elected official” in the jurisdiction.
In Columbia County, that would be the chair of the board of county commissioners.
Columbia County has joined several others in a lawsuit aimed at declaring this requirement unconstitutional.
Slack said Columbia County does not use tear gas and has no intention of doing so.
“Tear gas is illegal internationally to use against enemy combatants,” Slack said. “I don’t think anyone here wants to use it against our own citizens.”
He added that he would have preferred the state just ban the use of tear gas. However, he said, requiring the sheriff to get permission from the “highest elected official” poses a problem.
“The problem with that is that the Washington State Constitution has a system of checks and balances, and it states what the county offices are, what their powers are and how they can perform checks on one another,” Slack said. “There is no provision in the Washington Constitution that makes any super county official that can tell the sheriff how to do his job.”
Slack worries that this could lead to other laws allowing a county official to overrule the sheriff on law enforcement issues.
“We don’t want to create a system where this can be used later on to say that the county commissioners have some special ability that was not granted to them in the state constitution,” he said.
