DAYTON — Columbia County prosecutors said charges were filed recently related to a string of burglaries in the area.
According to the Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney's Office social media page, the charges filed Thursday were connected to several burglaries in the county, including some local churches.
The office said it would not be releasing "too many details at this time" because of an ongoing investigation with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
Prosecutors said there could be additional charges and potentially additional people charged as the investigation unfolds.