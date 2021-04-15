Columbia County commissioners unanimously approved a new ordinance this week that once again makes most illicit drug possession illegal within the county.
The ordinance was drafted by county Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack, who wrote it in the wake of the state Supreme Court’s ruling that arresting and prosecuting people for possessing small amounts of drugs was ”unconstitutional.”
Slack’s accepted ordinance adds the necessary language to make the act illegal again by clarifying that you must “knowingly” possess illicit drugs on your person to be arrested and charged.
A new chapter was drafted for this in the Columbia County Code. The Columbia County Controlled Substance Code was signed at the Board of County Commissioners’ regular meeting Monday, April 12.
Under the new county law, knowingly possessing illegal drugs will be considered a gross misdemeanor, as opposed to a Class C felony, as it was under state law. The penalty is a maximum of 364 days in jail or up to a $5,000 fine or both.
The new code specifically adds the necessary “mens rea” — Latin for “guilty mind” and used in law to qualify someone as liable in committing a crime.
A provision in the ordinance allows Dayton City Council to draft its own drug possession ordinance if wanted. Otherwise, the county’s ordinance also applies to the city.
The county’s new code was deemed necessary because the state Supreme Court ruling said the Legislature overextended its policing powers by inferring that willfulness didn’t need to be proven in drug possession cases based on the how the statute was written decades ago.
Slack said that, like it or not, drug treatment is tied to the court system in Washington.
Similar ordinances have been approved in other Washington counties and cities, such as Grant County, which passed a drug possession ordinance in March.
College Place Police Chief Troy Tomaras said the city of College Place is considering an ordinance.
Walla Walla City Attorney Tim Donaldson said Walla Walla will not be considering such a proposal, and Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said he wasn’t sure yet if he would suggest an ordinance in Walla Walla County.
Several proposals are floating around in the Washington Legislature right now to rectify the issue by adding the necessary “mens rea” language.
Personal drug possession has been effectively legal since Feb. 25, when the decision was written by the Supreme Court in response to a case of a Spokane woman, Shannon Blake, who claimed she wasn’t aware of meth found in her pocket.