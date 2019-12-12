DAYTON — Columbia County prosecutors won't officially charge a Walla Walla woman sentenced in November in Walla Walla County to more than 25 years in a prison-based alternative for a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting earlier this year.
Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack said in August he would charge Amanda M. Warren, 38, with attempting to elude for speeding away from Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputies during a chase. Slack said he wanted to add reckless driving for almost hitting two cars, but eluding included recklessness.
Today, however, he announced on his office's social media page that he wouldn't seek charge, as it was "unlikely that prosecution of this individual would add prison time to her sentence and would end up costing the county more money in transportation and housing costs, as well as costs of trial and prosecution."
In Walla Walla County Superior Court on Nov. 13, Warren was handed the exceptional sentence of 25.4 years of prison-based Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative with credit for 97 days served on all 11 counts, running consecutively.
The sentence included $500 in fines and fees, a to-be-determined restitution, and no contact with the six victims until November 2039. If she doesn't comply, she faces up to 70 years in prison.
She pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to multiple felonies, including two counts of residential burglary, stolen vehicle possession, three counts of second-degree attempted assault, three counts of third-degree attempted assault, unlawful imprisonment, and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle. The charges were reduced from the original, which included first-degree attempted murder.
Warren was arrested Aug. 8 for a day-long crime spree on Aug. 3, which resulted in a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting leaving her wounded after she brandished a firearm. She was taken to the hospital for her injuries before being lodged in the Walla Walla County Jail.