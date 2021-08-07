Three College Place people were formally charged by prosecutors Friday, Aug. 6, for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting, threatening and stealing from two people in late July and then abandoning the alleged victims in remote Walla Walla County.
Billy Jo R. Dynes, 27, Arthur R. Waldon, 31, and Brian J. Rosenkranz, 42, are all accused of two counts each of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and felony harassment.
The maximum penalty on the combined eight charges would be six life sentences, plus another 10 years of prison time, or $320,000 in fines, or both prison time and fines.
The trio appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Friday morning, Aug. 6, a day after they were arrested by police in a SWAT raid at a College Place residence.
All three had bail amounts set at $200,000 each by Walla Walla County Court Commissioner Patricia Fulton, who acted as judge pro tem Friday.
According to court documents, the three are accused of setting up a couple at Waldon’s apartment in College Place on July 27 and putting them through a series of attacks and threats because of an alleged debt the female victim owed.
After trapping the pair in the apartment’s bathroom, the accused trio reportedly threatened the couple with a baseball bat and a knife and hit both of the alleged victims with the bat at different times, according to the documents.
The accusers painted Rosenkranz and his female accomplice, Dynes, as the primary aggressors.
The alleged victims told police their clothes and other items were taken, and the woman said her attackers forced her to swallow a ring she was wearing, documents showed.
The man and woman also reportedly had some of their hair shaved off, and they were driven to the Prescott area while Rosenkranz sat with a gun in the backseat of the car, according to the documents.
The male victim was left behind first, wearing only his boxers and socks, and the woman was left behind a few miles away and walked all the way back to Walla Walla in bare feet, according to the records.
Both victims came forward to talk to police but told officers they were frightened because Rosenkranz had threatened their families and told them to flee from Walla Walla and not to speak to police, documents showed.
College Place police said they are still seeking a fourth person connected to the incident. Other people are named in the document, but the name of the wanted person was not provided by police.
Fulton said the accused trio had plenty of chances to avert from the alleged crimes on the night of July 27.
“This (all) happened over a long period of time,” Fulton said in affirming the recommendation of prosecutors for $200,000 bail. “There appears to have been many opportunities, based on the (police statement) for things to have changed ... These are very serious allegations.”
Fulton did allow for a 10% cash equivalent bond on all three, but noted that if they were able to get $20,000 cash, they might revoke their privileges of having public defenders.
Fulton signed an order to prohibit contact with victims or co-defendants if any of the three post bail.
They are set to be arraigned at 3 p.m. Aug. 16 in Superior Court.