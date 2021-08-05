COLLEGE PLACE — A kidnapping investigation by local police led to the arrest of three College Place people via the Walla Walla Regional SWAT Team Thursday morning, Aug. 5.
According to a release from the College Place Police Department, the three people were arrested at two separate locations, and a fourth person wanted in connection with the investigation was still at large late Thursday morning.
Early Thursday, the SWAT team was sent to a home in the 200 block of Southeast 11th Street and arrested Billyjo Dynes, 28, and Brian Rosenkranz, 42, without resistance, the release noted.
The third suspect, 32-year-old Arthur Waldon, was arrested later in the morning by College Place officers in the 1000 block of Puff Lane.
According to the release, the SWAT team was activated because police said the suspects' criminal history and the nature of the alleged crimes, which reportedly involved guns, warranted the response based on the "threat matrix" of College Place police.
Charges are pending against all three of the arrested people, police wrote.
Police allege the suspects held two Walla Walla people against their will, assaulted them and threatened them with guns before dropping them off at two separate remote locations in rural Walla Walla County.
One suspect, Rosenkranz, was listed on the Walla Walla County Jail roster Thursday morning for investigation of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and felony harassment — three Class A felonies and a Class C felony, respectively.
His initial bond amount was set at $1,100, according to the roster.
The three people arrested have not yet had first appearances in court and are not yet formally charged by prosecutors.