A 17-year-old College Place High School student was sentenced to 18 months of community supervision and rehabilitation for felony harassment and threatening to bomb or injure property.
Isiah T. Levias pleaded guilty Nov. 8 to two felony harassment charges of domestic violence and one charge of threats to bomb or injure property after his mother provided police in September with his “disturbing journal,” in which he indicated he was planning to attack the school on April 20, 2020, the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School shooting in Colorado, records stated.
The youth had “no countable criminal history,” according to Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle.
However, on Friday he was found to have “a high likelihood to re-offend,” court records stated, and “failed to comply with conditions of a recent dispositional order or diversion agreement.” He also was found to have a substance abuse problem, records stated.
Because of five “aggravating factors,” Levias was given more than the standard range of 12 months supervision on count three, as “the standard range would fail to provide necessary treatment and supervision,” records stated.
Levias’ sentence Friday included three months of community supervision each for the two harassment charges and one year for the threats to bomb or injure property charge, running consecutively, and ending on Dec. 6, 2020.
The sentence included chemical dependency alternative treatment for the third charge. His sentence also included 40 weeks of rehabilitation with the Department of Social and Health Services Rehabilitation Administration, 20 hours of community service, staying away from College Place High School, and a mental-health evaluation.
Walla Walla County Corrections Department Director Norrie Gregoire wrote in an email that Levias' 40-week rehab was suspended "with the caveat that if he violates any condition of the disposition or the court finds that he is making unsatisfactory progress in treatment, the court may revoke the suspension and impose the 40 weeks in an RA (rehabilitation administration) facility."
Gregoire also wrote that Levias' sentence may be adjusted, as it appeared to possibly have been written incorrectly.
His disposition hearing has been delayed several times, including waiting for evaluation results. It first was scheduled for Nov. 22.
In the investigation, police found other literature with the same kind of material as the journal in the College Place teen’s room, records stated. The boy was booked without incident in Walla Walla County Juvenile Justice Center.
“Based on the notebook we recovered on scene, the teen planned to harm his mother and her boyfriend before carrying out a detailed plan of attacking the school, using a combination of bombs and guns,” College Place officer Dylan Schmick told the U-B in an earlier interview.
Police didn’t find any evidence of explosives or guns, but Levias' mother told them she had found items used to make explosives and had discarded them a month before telling police.