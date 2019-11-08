A 17-year-old College Place High School student pleaded guilty this morning to felony charges of harassment and threats to bomb or injure property.
Isiah T. Levias was arrested in September after his mother provided police with his “disturbing journal,” in which he indicated he was planning to attack the school on April 20, 2020, the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School shooting in Colorado, records stated.
The youth “has no countable criminal history,” Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle wrote in a release this morning.
The standard sentencing range is 12 months supervision by Walla Walla County Juvenile Court Services, Nagle wrote, and jurisdiction for supervision will extend past Levias’ 18th birthday.
The conditions will include not returning to College Place High School, and “educational resources will be used to meet the state’s educational requirements,” according to Nagle.
The disposition hearing likely will be Nov. 22.
In the investigation, police found other literature with the same kind of material in the College Place teen’s room, records stated. The boy was booked without incident in Walla Walla County Juvenile Justice Center.
“Based on the notebook we recovered on scene, the teen planned to harm his mother and her boyfriend before carrying out a detailed plan of attacking the school, using a combination of bombs and guns,” College Place officer Dylan Schmick told the U-B in an earlier interview.
Police didn’t find any evidence of explosives or guns, but his mother told them she had found items used to make explosives and had discarded them a month before telling police.