College Place police are hoping to find witnesses or people who may have more information about a reported shooting Friday night, Sept. 17.
According to a release sent Saturday by College Place Police Chief Troy Tomaras, dispatchers were notified at 10:27 p.m. of a possible shooting in the 400 block of Northwest B Street and police immediately began investigating.
Police first interviewed a College Place woman, 23, who said she woke up to the sound of a possible gunshot and looked out her window to see her boyfriend driving away, according to the release.
A neighbor told police they heard a gunshot and shortly thereafter saw a man wearing black clothing running east toward North College Avenue, the release noted.
Police reportedly found a spent .380 shell casing on the ground nearby.
While they were interviewing the woman, her boyfriend, a 24-year-old College Place man, called her and reportedly told her he'd been confronted by a man with a gun who was wearing all black and a mask. The man in the mask reportedly tried to steal the boyfriend's backpack and then shot at the boyfriend as he fled the scene.
Police said they were later notified of a gunshot victim from College Place who arrived at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla.
The 31-year-old man who was shot was wearing black clothing, according to the release, and he refused to answer questions from officers as to his potential involvement in the shooting.
Tomaras said police are asking for help identifying more witnesses. Anyone with more information can call the detective department for the College Place Police Department at 509-394-8550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.