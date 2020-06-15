COLLEGE PLACE — Police officials here are asking the public to help identify a man and a woman they say stole about $2,250 in jewelry from the College Place Walmart last month.
The College Place Police Department has posted on its Facebook page pictures of the couple taken from the store's security cameras.
On the afternoon of May 27, the couple allegedly accessed the store’s jewelry case by unknown means and loaded a shopping cart with goods from the case, police department spokesman Dylan Schmick said.
Camera footage shows the couple then wandered into another part of Walmart, emptied the cart’s items into a box containing a room fan and proceeded to a checkout station, where they paid for the fan, Schmick said today.
It appears the man and women are not local residents and may have similarly robbed Walmart stores in Kennewick and Pasco, Schmick said.
“They seem to know what they are doing.”
Police are asking people with information to contact them at 509-525-7773 or through the department's Facebook page at ubne.ws/2UPloLM.