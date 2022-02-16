COLLEGE PLACE — Police are searching for a man accused of an armed robbery at GameStop, 1605 SE Meadowbrook Blvd., on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
At 7:39 p.m., a GameStop employee reported to police that a man entered the store, put a gun on the counter and demanded money, according to a release from the College Place Police Department.
After the clerk gave the man all the cash from the register, the man left on foot, the clerk told police.
Officers say the man is white, approximately 25 years old and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, khaki-colored pants, a black stocking cap and a black bandana as a mask at the time of the robbery.
College Place Police Sgt. Dylan Schmick told the U-B on Wednesday morning that the suspect was still at large and about $200 had been taken from the register.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the College Place Police Department at 509-394-8550.
