Updated 3:42 p.m. Thursday:
College Place Police Chief Troy Tomaras said about 175 grams of meth were found at the home, with a street value of $17,500.
"Methamphetamine continues to be a problem within our community," he wrote in an email. "It is my hope this arrest helps make an impact to the safety of our community."
Originally posted 11:30 a.m. Thursday:
COLLEGE PLACE — Seven men and one woman were in custody after police spotted a theft suspect’s vehicle Wednesday afternoon at a home in the 200 block of West Whitman Drive.
Walla Walla police were investigating a man, Charles A. Buettner, 33, who allegedly stole from Sportsman’s Warehouse, College Place Police Chief Troy Tomaras said.
A College Place officer saw the suspect’s alleged vehicle at the 220 W. Whitman Drive home just before 2:20 p.m. and notified Walla Walla police, Department of Corrections officers, and Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies, as they knew several people were inside, Tomaras said.
One man came out after police surrounded the home and was taken into custody after resisting arrest, but two tried escaping out the back. They were arrested, too, the chief said.
“We had to surround the home because people wouldn’t come out,” Tomaras said.
Tomaras said police used a loudspeaker to call the remaining occupants, who came out after a time, he said, and were arrested without incident.
Buettner was arrested for investigation for second-degree theft in connection to the Sportsman’s Warehouse incident, another crime and failure to comply.
Others arrested included Mark Zabor, 31, for failure to comply; Donald Cowden, 40, on a warrant; Lisa Korte, 48, in connection to another incident; Kevin Dufur, 34, on a warrant; Lavandre Sabb Garcia, 25, on a warrant; Mitchell Seymer, 46, on a warrant; and Calvin Lee, 31, for investigation of controlled substance possession, using drug paraphernalia and using a building for drug purposes.
Detectives continue to process evidence and additional charges are anticipated, according to College Place Police Public Information Officer Dylan Schmick.
He said evidence collected so far included narcotics, an unsecured firearm and three vehicles.
West Whitman Drive was closed from Bade Avenue to Clay Avenue and nearby homes were evacuated during the incident as a precaution.