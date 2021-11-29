A suspect has been identified but no arrest has been made in a hit-and-run collision in College Place that left a Walla Walla man with “life-threatening injuries” Friday, Nov. 26, police confirmed.
College Place Police Sergeant Dylan Schmick confirmed Monday, Nov. 29, that a suspect has admitted to being the driver in the collision and that he has been cooperative. He also confirmed that the suspect remains free at this time.
“He has not been taken into custody at this point, but we have been in contact with him,” Schmick said. “We are finalizing the last steps of the investigation before he is taken into custody, so we have the best case against him.”
Schmick said the charges could depend on how the victim, 51-year-old Brian Davis, recovers.
Davis was riding a motorized scooter on Southeast Larch Avenue and Southeast Sixth Street when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.
Police said Davis was transported to a hospital in the Tri-Cities to be treated for head trauma and other internal injuries.
Schmick said Monday that Davis’ condition has improved since Friday, but he did not provide any details.
“We’re continuing to build our case and get statements from those people who have information,” the sergeant said. “And we’re monitoring the condition of the victim to see exactly what those charges will be. The next steps will come in the coming days.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information is asked to call the College Place Police Department at 509-394-8550.
