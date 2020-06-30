For the first time in its 75-year history, the College Place Police Department has attained accreditation from the Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs.
The agency joins the Walla Walla Police Department on the list of 53 statewide agencies accredited this year.
According to the US Bureau of Justice Statistics’ 2008 Census of state and local law enforcement agencies, there are 260 agencies in Washington.
Although accreditation isn’t required, the achievement certifies that an agency is in compliance with best practices and standards of law enforcement. The process takes place in eight phases.
“We have been working toward accreditation since I arrived in 2017,” College Place Chief Troy Tomaras said. “It takes time since you have to demonstrate an entire year of compliance before review.”
Walla Walla got its accreditation in June 2019 and was reaccredited this year, according to Sgt. Eric Knudson. He said agencies must pass certain standards each year to maintain accreditation, with some years having a more rigorous process.
Meanwhile, the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is going through assessment, according to Undersheriff Joe Klundt. The hope is to become accredited for the first time within the next several months, he said.
College Place’s review by Washington Associations of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs assessors recently included observations of the department’s applications of practice, compliance of standards and policy. The department received the achievement June 18 in Lacey, Wash.
“There are many benefits of accreditation,” Tomaras said. “Yes, it definitely makes us proud to say we are an accredited agency. This says a lot about our employees.”
“We serve our community and therefore should be open to public criticism and accountability,” Tomaras said in a release. “Accreditation is one of several steps toward strengthening public trust.”
The review includes visits, employee interviews and examination of documents, training records, policy, officer reports, employee evaluations, and accountability. To ensure agencies are following guidelines, Knudson said assessors can ask for random documents to check for things like proper signatures, or “spot check” officers at random, asking them about what they’re doing. “Basically, our policy has to match our practice,” Knudson said.