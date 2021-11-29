COLLEGE PLACE — A 43-year-old College Place man has been arrested in connection with injuring a man in a hit-and-run collision here on Friday, Nov. 26, police announced Monday evening.
Edgar G. Pina Guerrero was taken into custody without incident Monday, Nov. 29, according to the 8 p.m. news release from College Place Police Sergeant Dylan Schmick. Schmick confirmed earlier in the day that officials had a suspect they were investigating.
Schmick said charges would depend on how the victim, 51-year-old Brian Davis of Walla Walla, recovers.
Davis was riding a motorized scooter on Southeast Larch Avenue and Southeast Sixth Street when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. He was transported to a hospital in the Tri-Cities to be treated for head trauma and other internal injuries.
Schmick said Monday afternoon that Davis’ condition has improved since Friday, but he did not provide any details.
After collecting evidence from the scene, contacting several witnesses and monitoring the victims conditions, Pina Guerrero was arrested Monday evening, according to Schmick.
Pina Guerrero was booked into the Walla Walla County Jail for alleged duty in case of personal injury or death or damage to attended vehicle or other property. The release stated that the hit and run accident resulting in an injury amounts to a Class C felony.
