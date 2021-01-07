A Pasco man's alleged plan to sell stolen cigars went up in smoke this week after he was duped by College Place police officers online.
Robert Rainey, 41, was charged with second-degree theft and second-degree trafficking of stolen property in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Wednesday, according to court documents.
Rainey was granted a conditional release by Judge M. Scott Wolfram. The judge scheduled Rainey's arraignment for Jan. 19.
According to a release from College Place Officer Dylan Schmick, police found an allegedly stolen item for sale on Craigslist that was taken from a home in the 200 block of Southeast 12th Street last week.
An officer posing as a private buyer asked Rainey, the alleged seller, to meet at the Chevron gas station in Touchet. While they were in the parking lot, officers pulled up and arrested Rainey without incident, Schmick wrote in the release.
According to court documents, Rainey had been hired as a contractor to do some work at the home where the cigars were stolen.