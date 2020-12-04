A College Place man accused of raping a child was granted a second conditional release in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Thursday.
Ryan B.N. Dahlin, 30, who had been living in Walla Walla, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of criminal activity involving the same 12-year-old Walla Walla girl including second-degree rape of a minor, second-degree child molestation, communication with a minor for immoral purposes and indecent exposure.
Dahlin was out of jail on a conditional release after being arrested last month on two of the charges — child molestation and communicating with a minor — when the charges of rape and indecent exposure were added as the investigation continued.
He was remanded back to jail on the new charges but has now been released again.
Defense attorney Nicholas Holce argued that Dahlin’s release would have the same conditions as his previous release, and he did not see Dahlin as a threat to society.
Dahlin’s sister, Tina Nunn, appeared in court Thursday as well to vouch for her brother’s character and to offer her home as a location for Dahlin to stay while he awaits his pretrial hearing, set for Dec. 29.
“If he really did this, I would be the first one to put him away,” Nunn said.
Judge John Lohrmann granted the release under the conditions suggested by Holce: Dahlin will have to stay at Nunn’s home in the 700 block of South College Avenue, wear an ankle monitor, not receive any visitors and not leave Nunn’s home unless it’s for a medical or court appointment.