Charges of second-degree rape of a child and indecent exposure have been added against a College Place man already charged with other crimes against children.
Ryan Brandon Norman Dahlin, 30, plead not guilty to the new charges Wednesday, court documents show. Bail for the new charges has been set at $25,000.
His previous charges are second-degree child molestation and communication with a minor for immoral purposes. He pleaded not guilty to those charges on Monday
Dahlin was arrested in College Place following an investigation by the Walla Walla Police Department.
A trial date has been set for Jan. 13, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Dec. 29, 2020, at 1 p.m.
A 12-year-old girl told police that Dahlin had touched her inappropriately dozens of times, court documents state. According to the documents, the girl said the abuse has been going on since mid-September.