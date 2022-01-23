A College Place man was recently arrested after reportedly fighting with another man near Walmart in College Place and stealing the man’s cellphone and prepaid calling card.
Michael A. Lander, 34, is charged with second-degree robbery and first-degree theft, Class B felonies.
College Place police were dispatched to a fight at the bus stop near Walmart on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at about 3:30 p.m. They spotted Lander and detained him, the arrest document states.
Lander told officers the other man allegedly involved, Daniel W. Eggers, 58, was “getting in (his) face,” and a fight ensued, the report states.
Eggers told police that Lander stole his phone and calling card before the fight started. Both items were found on Lander, according to the report.
Officers also recommended that Lander be charged with resisting arrest because he pushed away from police and was wrestled to the ground by three officers, but those charges were not filed by the prosecutor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.