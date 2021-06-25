A College Place man is facing 11 felony child pornography charges, according to court documents.
Aaron L. Morgan, 34, was arrested Friday, June 18, in Walla Walla. He is accused of possessing multiple images showing girls ages 4-14 being sexually assaulted.
The College Place man was not pictured in any of the photos, according to court documents.
Morgan had his first appearance in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Monday, June 21, where Judge M. Scott Wolfram set his bail at $50,000 and ordered the man to have no contact with children or the internet if he were to post bail.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Morales is charging Morgan with nine counts of first-degree and two counts of second-degree child pornography possession, all Class B felonies. Walla Walla detectives had recommended “at least” 15 counts of child pornography possession.
Morgan faces a maximum sentence of 110 years in prison and/or fines up to $220,000 if he’s convicted.
The investigation began March 24 when Microsoft alerted police of material uploaded by a user and flagged as potentially being child pornography, court records state.
Charter Communications provided the address of the computer where the images were uploaded, and detectives staked out the residence in the 200 block of Northeast Ash Avenue in College Place to see who came in and out.
Morgan’s landlord confirmed he lived at that address. Detectives met Morgan at work, arrested him and seized his cellphone, according to the documents. Detectives reportedly found dozens and dozens more illicit images in Morgan’s possession, according to the documents.
Morgan will be arraigned July 6 and was still on the Walla Walla County Jail roster as of Thursday afternoon, June 24.