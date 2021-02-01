A College Place man was arrested last week after allegedly threatening a woman and trying to hide two stolen guns.
Frank P. Tamayo, 35, was apprehended Thursday afternoon at a residence in the 800 block of Southwest Bade Avenue, according to a release from the College Place Police Department.
Tamayo was allegedly involved in an argument with a woman when he threatened her with a gun, she told dispatchers just before 1:50 p.m., according to the release.
When police arrived, the man and woman came out to meet them, and Tamayo said that the woman was making up the story about a gun to get him in trouble. The woman gave police permission to enter the residence and search.
Officers found two guns, one in a dog food bag and one in a bucket of salt. One gun allegedly matched the description the woman gave to police. The guns were stolen, according to the state database.
Tamayo is a felon, which means it’s illegal for him to own or possess any guns.
He was booked into Walla Walla County Jail on two counts of stolen firearm possession, two counts of weapon violation, illegal firearm possession, and exhibiting, displaying or carrying a firearm with intent to intimidate in a domestic-violence situation.
Tamayo had his first appearance in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Friday where his bail was set at $15,000 by Judge M. Scott Wolfram.
Tamayo was also named in a domestic violence protection order in case he posts bail.
College Place police were assisted in the arrest and search by the Walla Walla Police Department, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol.