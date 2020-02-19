A College Place man has been accused of vehicular assault and obstructing a law enforcement officer after he allegedly tried leaving his home while his girlfriend was partially inside his car.
Police say Eric S. Spencer, 33, was fighting Friday night with his girlfriend over a social media post she’d made regarding his cousin’s girlfriend, records stated, and neighbors reported the possible domestic situation.
A College Place officer responded at midnight to the Broadway Avenue home, records stated, and saw Spencer in his vehicle. When the officer told him to turn off the engine, he “recklessly drove off.”
Spencer’s girlfriend told police he was mad over the social media post and took her money and cigarettes before trying to leave the apartment, but she blocked the front door. She said they “began to hit each other,” and he was able to get out and into his vehicle.
The driver’s side window was down, and she put her left arm and leg through it, records stated, and he punched her head and body before trying to drive.
As he was trying to leave, the car hit the carport posts several times, causing his girlfriend to be injured. He grabbed her hair to try to get her out, and she let go when she heard the officer tell him to turn off the engine.
The woman was taken to the hospital, and the officer later found Spencer at his aunt’s home on Birch Avenue.
Spencer told officers he was under the influence of alcohol and fled “because he was afraid to get in trouble.” He also said he didn’t want to get hit by his girlfriend, records stated.
Spencer appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Tuesday and was slated to request release this morning.
He has been arrested before, including in 2015, after which he was sentenced for third-degree assault as well as harassment.