The trial date for a College Place man accused of raping a child has been pushed back several times and is now set for May 10.
Ryan Dahlin, 30, was originally arrested in November 2020 and charged with second-degree child molestation and communication with a minor for immoral purposes. Later, the state added charges of second-degree rape of a child and indecent exposure.
He was first scheduled to stand trial Jan. 13, 2021. The trial was then moved to April 2021 before being delayed several more times.
According to court documents, one of the reasons for the many delays was to give the state time to further interview the alleged victim.
This process took a long time due to COVID-19, according to court documents.
In January, a defense motion to dismiss the case due to government mismanagement was denied by the court.
Dahlin is out of jail pending trial. He was on house arrest but that order was lifted on Oct. 19, 2021. He was still required to wear an electronic monitor, however, as well as remain in contact with his attorney and not leave Walla Walla County.
According to court documents, Dahlin was arrested after a 12-year-old girl told police he had touched her inappropriately several times for multiple months.
