A jury found Christopher M. Crump, 28, of Walla Walla, guilty of possession of a stolen vehicle and one count of count of criminal mischief for damaging his court-ordered ankle monitor when he was released from jail.
The jury found him not guilty on another count of criminal mischief for allegedly damaging another ankle monitor.
A charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver was dismissed before the trial started.
The verdict came back Tuesday, March 22, just hours after the case was turned over to the jury.
During the trial, the jury saw an invoice for a replacement of one ankle monitor, along with the needed strap and charger, totaling a little more than $1,000.
However, an invoice for the second device was not available. A Walla Walla County employee stated this was because the company that keeps the county stocked with the devices only invoices the county if a device cannot be repaired.
As of Wednesday, March 23, no documents setting sentence hearing dates had been filed at the court clerk’s office.
Possession of a stolen vehicle is a Class B felony, with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Damaging his ankle bracelets is just one of several crimes Crump is accused of while out of jail pretrial.
He was back in court Wednesday — the day after his first trial wrapped — to stand trial for possessing meth and heroin with intent to deliver both. This allegedly occurred while he was on pre-trial release for his first case.
On April 4, he’s scheduled to stand trial for first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault with a firearm, vehicle theft, intimidating a witness, unlawful firearm possession, unlawful imprisonment, second-degree theft and resisting arrest.
This is in connection to an incident from December 2021, in which Crump — while still awaiting trial on the other two cases — is accused of aiming a gun at a man, tying him to a chair, placing a bag over his head and stealing his car, cell phone, cash and other items, according to the probable cause affidavit.
