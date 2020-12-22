A Walla Walla man connected to the death Arcane "AJ" Wilkinson, 22, of College Place, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Christian W. Scott, 26, had previously been listed on court records involving Wilkinson's alleged murder, which occurred in December 2019. He was not named by the U-B out of respect to an ongoing investigation by local law enforcement.
Scott made his first appearance in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Tuesday. Judge M. Scott Wolfram set Scott's bail at $750,000 and his arraignment was slated for Jan. 4, said Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle.
Second-degree murder is a Class A felony in Washington state that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Wilkinson's body was found floating in the Walla Walla River near the confluence with the Columbia River in January, which launched an investigation by the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office.
Scott is known to be tied to a local gang, according to the Walla Walla Police Department and court records.
Walla Walla police and county deputies found and arrested Scott on Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in the 400 block of West Maple Street following months of investigation.
According to court records, Scott was with a number of gang members near the Wallula Junction in December 2019, including Wilkinson and Quentin Hunter, 25, of Walla Walla who recently pleaded to lesser charges in a plea deal in which his second-degree murder charge was dropped.
Wilkinson was forced to fight with Hunter because he reportedly gave up some information about the gang and lost his gun to someone else, which angered the other gang members.
Scott then allegedly pulled out a gun while the fight was happening, which caused Wilkinson to run. He ran into the Walla Walla River and Scott allegedly began firing shots in his direction. Hunter also allegedly ran toward the water after Wilkinson but it is unclear what happened in that moment based on the documents.
Hunter and Scott returned from the river, but Wilkinson did not. Wilkinson's body was found several days later by a kayaker in the Wallula Junction area.