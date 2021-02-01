A Chewelah woman was arrested after leading police on a chase all over Walla Walla on Monday morning.
Police say Jennifer L. Brown, 42, drove through stoplights and almost caused a collision with another car while trying to elude officers, according to a Walla Walla Police Department release.
Brown was spotted yelling at people in the parking lot of Walgreens and sped off in a car headed north down Ninth Avenue from Plaza Way, according to the release.
When officers caught up with her at Platt Electric, 415 W Main St., she allegedly took off down Alder Street toward Second Avenue, ran through a stop sign and nearly caused a wreck.
Her vehicle came to an abrupt stop and died. Police said they had to remove her from the car by force.
Brown is currently being held at Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of attempting to elude a police vehicle, a Class C felony, as well as obstructing a law enforcement officer and reckless driving, both gross misdemeanors.