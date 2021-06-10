Charges of third-degree assault with a firearm enhancement and drive-by shooting are filed against Joshua B. Wilson, 25, of Dayton. Wilson is the suspect in the shooting at Shangri-La River Ranch RV Park west of Dayton, Sunday, June 6.
Bail for Wilson has been set at $300,000.
Columbia County Prosecutor Dale Slack said the the firearm enhancement on the third-degree assault charge would add an additional 18 months of mandatory jail time to the sentence if convicted of the other charges.
The victim, Justin G. Carl, 40, remains at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Slack said he’s in critical but stable condition.
Slack added that Carl has not recovered enough to provide a statement. He said charges against Wilson could change based on if Carl recovers and on whether or not a statement from him changes any known facts in the case.
Wilson is in custody at the Walla Walla County jail.
According to the arrest report filed by the Columbia County Sheriff’s office, Wilson is accused of shooting Carl with a shotgun while attempting to shoot a large animal he believed to be attacking something in some bushes.
The Washington State Patrol trooper assisting Columbia County said the gun was fired from a distance of about 85 feet away from the victim, according to the arrest report. Deputies found bullet holes in a nearby car and an RV belonging to a couple from Lewiston “in the direct line of fire” as well.
The arrest report also said Wilson later admitted to shooting Carl and hiding the gun afterward. The report said he admitted to not calling 911 after telling a witness he was leaving the scene to do so.
The arrest report states Wilson was found about 10 hours after the shooting in the trailer of another resident at Shangri-La River Ranch RV Park.