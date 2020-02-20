A Kalama woman has been accused of trying to mail drugs to her incarcerated husband, formerly lodged at the Washington State Penitentiary, using meth-impregnated paper.
Tina M. Mills, 52, was charged with second-degree introducing contraband Feb. 10 after a Penitentiary mail processor intercepted two identical greeting cards to Mills’ husband, former WSP inmate Jonathan Mills, on Aug. 29, 2019.
He has since been transferred to Clallam Bay Corrections Center, according to the Department of Corrections website.
The processor noticed the cards were soaked with a substance and dried, and the mail was tested with Nartec swabs, which indicated they were meth-impregnated paper, records stated.
The two were overheard during phone calls before and after the interception indicating Jonathan Mills was expecting drugs from his wife, records stated, and he was upset when he didn’t receive them.
Tina Mills was summoned to her first appearance March 2 in Walla Walla County Superior Court.